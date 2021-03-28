Subscribe Today
Prime mixed-use site in central Dublin on market for €4m

16-18 Exchequer Street is located close to the capital’s core retail district

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
28th March, 2021
16-18 Exchequer Street in Dublin 2 comprises two mid-terrace, four-storey over basement mixed-use period properties extending to about 463 square metres

An impressive high-profile, mixed-use investment in Dublin city centre is coming to the market through joint agents Hooke & MacDonald & Agar Commercial Property Consultants.

No 16-18 Exchequer Street is located opposite Fallon & Byrne food store, close to South Great George’s Street and some 200 metres west of Grafton Street. This is a prime location within the capital‘s core retail district.

The investment comprises two mid-terrace, four-storey over basement mixed-use period...

