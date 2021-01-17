Prime mixed-use property in College Green guiding €5.2m
No 18-19 is a six-storey over basement mixed-use property built in the 1950s with net internal area of 938 square metres
The triple-sided plaza that makes up College Green in Dublin 2, the epicentre of Dublin city flanked by the famous facades of Trinity College and the former Central Bank, is currently undergoing a transformation. What better time to secure a property in this historic location?
TWM has just such a property in the guise of 18-19 College Green, guiding €5.2 million. TWM director Patricia Ward, who is handling the sale, said it would offer investors and...
