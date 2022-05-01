Prime land in Kildare bloodstock country carries €1.8m AMV

Coonan Property’s Maynooth branch and Dowling Property Kilcullen are jointly handling the sale of a 137-acre farm at Milltown in the Curragh in Co Kildare to the market.

The property is being offered for sale by public auction on Thursday, May 26 at the Keadeen Hotel in Newbridge at 3pm. The agents have advised a minimum value of €1.8 million for the lands.

The subject property is a free-draining farm in one large block...