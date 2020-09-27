Sunday September 27, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Prime land bank by Northwest Business Park guiding €10m

The 45.7-acre Mooretown site is well located for transport access and has planning for industrial and high-tech uses

27th September, 2020
The Mooretown greenfield site in Dublin 15 is zoned General Employment, making it suitable for industrial uses such as data centres, logistics and warehousing

A 45.7-acre prime greenfield site strategically located next to Northwest Business Park in Dublin 15 is being brought to the market by REA Grimes with a guide price of €10 million.

The site at Mooretown is located just off Ratoath Road, south of the N2-N3 link, and is zoned General Employment (GE) making it suitable for industrial uses such as data centres, logistics and warehousing.

The undeveloped landbank is adjacent to existing well-established business and...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

A grassroots approach is critical to the success of PPPs, says U+I

The British property developer is chasing opportunities to partner with the new government in tackling housing demand

Donal Buckley | 8 hours ago

Corum snaps up Cherrywood Campus block for €27.7m

The building has space for flexible, high-quality office accommodation over three floors as well as 222 car parking spaces

Tina-Marie O'Neill | 8 hours ago

Kilternan 33-acre site comes to market for €19m

The site on the Glenamuck Road has potential for roughly 500 residential units to be developed

Tina-Marie O'Neill | 8 hours ago