Prime land bank by Northwest Business Park guiding €10m

A 45.7-acre prime greenfield site strategically located next to Northwest Business Park in Dublin 15 is being brought to the market by REA Grimes with a guide price of €10 million.

The site at Mooretown is located just off Ratoath Road, south of the N2-N3 link, and is zoned General Employment (GE) making it suitable for industrial uses such as data centres, logistics and warehousing.

The undeveloped landbank is adjacent to existing well-established business and...