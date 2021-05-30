Subscribe Today
Commercial

Prime corner site in Dublin 2 for €5.5m

The site has potential for multiple uses including student accommodation, residential, office or retail developments

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
30th May, 2021
Prime corner site in Dublin 2 for €5.5m
The site at 19/20 Lombard Street and 112/114 Townsend Street, highlighted in red

JLL has brought a prime development site at 19/20 Lombard Street and 112/114 Townsend Street in Dublin 2 to the market with a guide of €5.5 million.

The site is situated in the heart of Dublin’s business district, with the immediate surrounding area in mixed use with numerous residential homes, retail, cafes and restaurants and prime office blocks, including a wide range of large international and domestic employers such as Three, Dillon Eustace, Facebook, William Fry, Grant Thornton,...

