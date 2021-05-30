Prime corner site in Dublin 2 for €5.5m

JLL has brought a prime development site at 19/20 Lombard Street and 112/114 Townsend Street in Dublin 2 to the market with a guide of €5.5 million.

The site is situated in the heart of Dublin’s business district, with the immediate surrounding area in mixed use with numerous residential homes, retail, cafes and restaurants and prime office blocks, including a wide range of large international and domestic employers such as Three, Dillon Eustace, Facebook, William Fry, Grant Thornton,...