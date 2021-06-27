Prime Blessington development site with permission for 56 new homes
Agent guides €4.5m for site and predicts strong demand as no new housing has come to market in Wicklow town for a dozen years
No new housing schemes have come to market in Blessington in Co Wicklow for over 12 years, a detail that has led to extremely high pent-up demand in this much sought-after and scenic area, according to DNG New Homes partner Gemma Lanigan.
Lanigan and her colleagues have been instructed to sell a plot of land at Burgage Castle, a prime ready-to-go site in a prominent selling location minutes from Blessington town centre. The site has full...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Fortwell Capital provides €21m construction loan for Red Rock Developments
British-based lender seeking to establish €300m Irish loan book and is structuring loan sizes of €10m to €50m
Ten Clontarf apartments on sale in single lot
Two-bed homes at Seapark in Dublin 3 are found across various blocks in development with Lisney seeking offers over €2.9m
Two apartments on sale in Clontarf for €295,000 apiece
Nos 6 and 12 Sandon Cove are two-bedroomed units of 57 square metres each and can be bought as one lot or sold separately
DB Schenker completes purchase of 14 acres at Liffey Business Campus
Global logistics provider will use 20,345 square metres site to support growth of customers in technology and healthcare markets