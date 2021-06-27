Prime Blessington development site with permission for 56 new homes

No new housing schemes have come to market in Blessington in Co Wicklow for over 12 years, a detail that has led to extremely high pent-up demand in this much sought-after and scenic area, according to DNG New Homes partner Gemma Lanigan.

Lanigan and her colleagues have been instructed to sell a plot of land at Burgage Castle, a prime ready-to-go site in a prominent selling location minutes from Blessington town centre. The site has full...