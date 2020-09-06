Sunday September 6, 2020
Price curve flattened in upcoming BidX1 auctions

The next three offerings of commercial and investment properties in Dublin and Galway from online auction house BidX1 will see lots with significantly lowered guide prices

6th September, 2020
No 1 Shop Street in Galway has had its guide price reduced from €1.95 million to €1.75 million

Reduced guide prices for a number of commercial and investment properties are reflected in some of the more valuable lots which BidX1 will offer at three auctions to be held within the next four weeks.

The most valuable of them is No 1 Shop Street in Galway city centre, which has had its guide price reduced from the €1.95 million quoted earlier this year to €1.75 million for a single lot auction on September 10....

