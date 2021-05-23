Premier Inn group aims for 2,500 rooms in Dublin city centre as it eyes gap in market
Budget hospitality chain has three of five branded pipeline hotels currently under construction in capital
Whitbread, the owner of Premier Inn, Britain’s largest hotel business, is pressing on with its expansion plans in Dublin city centre with three of its five pipeline hotels currently under construction.
The company is targeting 2,500 Premier Inn hotel rooms in Dublin as it responds to a recognised undersupply of branded budget hotel accommodation in the city.
A 97-bedroom Premier Inn on South Great George’s Street will be the first of Premier Inn’s city...
