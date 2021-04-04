Post office site offers development potential at heart of Galway city

Galway city centre’s General Post Office on Eglinton Street has long been a part of the fabric of this thriving city. An Post, through its sole agent, Cushman & Wakefield, is now offering the property to the open market.

Cushman & Wakefield is seeking premium rental bids by competitive tender to redevelop this strategic land holding in the heart of Galway city together with upgrading the current post office on Eglinton Street.

The...