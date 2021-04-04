Subscribe Today
Post office site offers development potential at heart of Galway city

Premium rental bids are sought for interested parties to redevelop the land, as well as upgrading the current post office on Eglinton Street

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
4th April, 2021
A 0.699-acre site at Eglinton Street in Galway, on offer by way of a development agreement, provides an opportunity to deliver a civic space for arts/culture in the city

Galway city centre’s General Post Office on Eglinton Street has long been a part of the fabric of this thriving city. An Post, through its sole agent, Cushman & Wakefield, is now offering the property to the open market.

Cushman & Wakefield is seeking premium rental bids by competitive tender to redevelop this strategic land holding in the heart of Galway city together with upgrading the current post office on Eglinton Street.

The...

