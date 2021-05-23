Post-lockdown tenants’ market gives retailers a shot in the arm
While there have been dramatic falls in rents in Dublin city centre, suburban and regional shopping centres have suffered lesser declines as businesses seek value for money by shopping around for more suitable space
In the week that many retailers reopened their doors after the longest lockdown thus far, some retailers are taking advantage of the Covid-19 pandemic and availing of the tenants’ market to get value for money by shopping around for larger, more suitable and better located stores.
In addition, at least one international fashion chain has been looking for an Irish location as part of its plans for an expansion into Europe.
