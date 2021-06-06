Subscribe Today
Portfolio of residential investment properties in Galway city

The 27 units are located in the suburb of Doughiska and have a guide price of €5.5 million

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
6th June, 2021
Portfolio of residential investment properties in Galway city
The three developments in Doughiska, Galway, in which the units are located are marked in red

Commercial specialist Cushman & Wakefield is offering a residential property portfolio of 27 residential investment properties in Doughiska in Galway city.

The portfolio, which represents a rare and attractive holding for those looking to acquire a strategically located residential investment a strong rental location in Galway, is producing a gross rental income of €347,988 per annum. The tenants are not affected by the sale.

It is being offered for sale at a guide price of €5.5...

