Portfolio of residential investment properties in Galway city

Commercial specialist Cushman & Wakefield is offering a residential property portfolio of 27 residential investment properties in Doughiska in Galway city.

The portfolio, which represents a rare and attractive holding for those looking to acquire a strategically located residential investment a strong rental location in Galway, is producing a gross rental income of €347,988 per annum. The tenants are not affected by the sale.

It is being offered for sale at a guide price of €5.5...