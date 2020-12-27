Portakabin facility in Donabate business park sells for €3.3m
Roseville Business Park is located just off the M1, close to Dublin Airport, and is an established industrial and logistics location
Colliers International recently sold the Portakabin facility in Roseville Business Park, Donabate in north Co Dublin for €3.3 million amid strong interest.
The park is an established industrial and logistics location that adjoins Turvey Business Centre, Red Leaf Business Park and Shannon Valley Centre. Located just off the M1 motorway 16km north east of Dublin city centre and 3km west of Donabate village. Dublin Airport is conveniently located just five minutes away and the Dublin...
