Popular pub on Grand Canal Street on market for €1.3m

Joint agents Bagnall Doyle MacMahon and CBRE have confirmed their instructions to offer Becky Morgan’s, a long established pub on Grand Canal Street in Dublin 2, to the market for sale by private treaty. The agents are seeking offers in the region of €1.3 million.

Becky Morgan’s occupies a prominent trading position at the intersection of Grand Canal Street and Macken Street. The property is situated in a densely populated area and is close...