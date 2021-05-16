Popular pub on Grand Canal Street on market for €1.3m
Becky Morgan’s is a favoured meeting point for fans going to and from the Aviva Stadium
Joint agents Bagnall Doyle MacMahon and CBRE have confirmed their instructions to offer Becky Morgan’s, a long established pub on Grand Canal Street in Dublin 2, to the market for sale by private treaty. The agents are seeking offers in the region of €1.3 million.
Becky Morgan’s occupies a prominent trading position at the intersection of Grand Canal Street and Macken Street. The property is situated in a densely populated area and is close...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Construction Information Services round-up
With the easing of lockdown, developers are gearing up to take a bite out of the tight housing market
DHL latest firm to be wooed by clean, green Blarney Business Park
JCD Group manages the facility, whose sustainable design are making it a key industry and employment hub in Cork
Fine Grain eyes more properties across Ireland
Office investment and development firm’s chief executive says it sees greater opportunities in acquiring properties and repositioning them, rather than buying greenfield sites