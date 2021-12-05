Popular Limerick pub on sale in Youbid auction

A popular Limerick pub with four-bed residential accommodation included and within walking distance of the city centre, will go to auction later this month.

The premises, formerly known as the Track Bar, Greenhills Road, Garryowen will go under the virtual hammer with Youbid.ie on Thursday, December 16 with an advised minimum value (AMV) of €200,000.

The popular property includes an attractive and licensed pub with an abundance of floor area, as well as a comfortable...