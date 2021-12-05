Popular Dublin city centre hotel sold to Cassidy Group

JLL has sold the well-known Barry’s Hotel at 1-2 Great Denmark Street, in the heart of Dublin city centre, on behalf of a private investor.

This boutique 33-guest-room townhouse hotel in a prime location, just north of O’Connell Street, has been acquired by the Cassidy Group. The buyer was advised by CBRE on this transaction.

Barry’s Hotel has a long established and profitable trading history, it boasts attractive Georgian features throughout,...