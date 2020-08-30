Politicians need to ignore anti-hotel sentiment

Real estate is a cyclical business, and hotels have been dealt a hammer blow by Covid-19. While the origins of this crisis are very different to the economic downturn of 2008-09, we now find ourselves in an unfortunately familiar position.

Staycations aside, without a resumption of international tourism, Irish hotel demand will remain weak in 2020 and 2021. Consequently, we now have excess hotel bedroom capacity in Ireland.

Hotels are, however, not factory-produced commodities. When demand for...