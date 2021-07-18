Point Square comes to market with a guide price of €75 million

Property adviser Savills has brought the Point Square development in Dublin’s north docklands to the market on behalf of the joint statutory receivers Stephen Tennant and Paul McCann of Grant Thornton, with a guide price of €75 million.

The mixed-use scheme comprises about 9,570 square metres of office space, a 22,482 square metre shopping centre, which incorporates a 8,826 square metre anchor store, more than 5,667 square metres of space with planning permission...