Point Square comes to market with a guide price of €75 million

The mixed-use scheme, situated close to the 3 Arena and Gibson Hotel in Dublin’s north docklands, offers office space, shopping centre, restaurants, cinema complex and planning permission for further retail space

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
18th July, 2021
Point Square in Dublin’s north docklands: considered one of the best asset management and value add opportunities to come to the market in recent years.

Property adviser Savills has brought the Point Square development in Dublin’s north docklands to the market on behalf of the joint statutory receivers Stephen Tennant and Paul McCann of Grant Thornton, with a guide price of €75 million.

The mixed-use scheme comprises about 9,570 square metres of office space, a 22,482 square metre shopping centre, which incorporates a 8,826 square metre anchor store, more than 5,667 square metres of space with planning permission...

