Plug-and-play office to let on Hatch Street in Dublin 2
Extending to about 788 metres with seating in place for 72 people, the office is for rent for €592 per square metre and available until August 2027
Cushman & Wakefield has launched the third floor of 20 on Hatch, a third generation plug and play office on Hatch Street Lower in Dublin 2 to the market to let by way of a flexible subletting/assignment until August 2027.
The office is available to let immediately and extends to about 788 square metres. It comprises mainly open plan areas with seating in place for some 72 people with a number of cellular offices and canteen area....
