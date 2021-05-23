Plots in Kilkenny and Clare on offer at Youbid auction
The chance to turn an unfinished property into a spacious family home in rural Kilkenny is on offer at €35,000 at Youbid.ie’s next online sale
A two-bed apartment in Midleton in Co Cork, an unfinished house in rural Co Kilkenny and a one-acre parcel of land in Lahinch, Co Clare, are among the properties listed for Youbid.ie’s next online auction.
Number 52 Mill Race in Midleton is a bright, south-facing two-bedroom waterside apartment on landscaped grounds, through which the Owenacurra River flows, is within a three-minute walk of the town centre and comes with an advised minimum...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Development site with mixed-use potential on sale in Cork
The site in Douglas comes with a guide price of €1.8 million and is zoned for a variety of town centre-type uses including offices, retail and some residential
Two-storey building on Dublin’s northside comes to market
85-87 Swords Road is located in a bustling area and has a guide price of €900,000
Out of the frying pan and into the fire for commercial tenants?
As the economy reopens, businesses’ obligations on their rent arrears will require a comprehensive reassessment