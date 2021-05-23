Plots in Kilkenny and Clare on offer at Youbid auction

A two-bed apartment in Midleton in Co Cork, an unfinished house in rural Co Kilkenny and a one-acre parcel of land in Lahinch, Co Clare, are among the properties listed for Youbid.ie’s next online auction.

Number 52 Mill Race in Midleton is a bright, south-facing two-bedroom waterside apartment on landscaped grounds, through which the Owenacurra River flows, is within a three-minute walk of the town centre and comes with an advised minimum...