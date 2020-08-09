Plans submitted for futuristic media campus in Greystones

To facilitate the growth of Ireland’s film and television industry, Greystones Media Campus Limited has submitted a planning application for a new state-of-the-art film/TV studio and media campus on an 18-hectare IDA Ireland site at Killincarrig in Greystones, Co Wicklow.

The proposed facility will seek to build upon, and contribute to, the existing Dublin-Wicklow film and screen cluster, the leading economic cluster of its type in the country. It will also work...