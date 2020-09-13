Sunday September 13, 2020
Plans in train to spruce up ‘Googletown’

After pulling out of a deal with the Sorting Office last week, the tech giant is focused on making its existing HQ fit-for-purpose

Killian Woods

Business reporter

@killianwoods
13th September, 2020
Google wants its Barrow St offices ‘to positively contribute and interact with the streetscape’. Picture: Bloomberg

Google wants to tidy up its “confusing and unattractive” presence on Barrow Street, with additional plans to expand the conference space at its main Dublin office block.

Last week, Google backed out of a deal to take office space at the Sorting Office building on Cardiff Lane. The tech giant has now focused its attention on making significant changes to its current offices in the area dubbed “Googletown”.

One part of...

