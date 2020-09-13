Plans in train to spruce up ‘Googletown’

Google wants to tidy up its “confusing and unattractive” presence on Barrow Street, with additional plans to expand the conference space at its main Dublin office block.
Last week, Google backed out of a deal to take office space at the Sorting Office building on Cardiff Lane. The tech giant has now focused its attention on making significant changes to its current offices in the area dubbed “Googletown”.
One part of...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team