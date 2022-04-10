Planning sought for new Balbriggan urban quarter

The Land Development Agency (LDA) has submitted a planning application to An Bord Pleanála for a Strategic Housing Development (SHD) in Castlelands in Balbriggan, Co Dublin.

The 25.3-hectare site was made available to the LDA by the Housing Agency and will provide 817 homes, subject to planning approval. The LDA, Housing Agency and Fingal County Council have worked closely together to bring the design and planning application to fruition.

Situated on a greenfield site...