Planning opportunity for two contemporary houses in Dublin 4

Developers, investors or adventurous house-hunters looking for a unique opportunity in Dublin 4 should consider a ready-to-go site with full planning permission for two contemporary properties, and which is currently on the books of Lisney’s commercial division.

The site is in a vibrant residential and commercial neighbourhood adjacent to Grand Canal Dock.

MaZo Architecture has designed two striking, contemporary properties, each extending to about 106 and 108 square metres respectively. Both properties enjoy the...