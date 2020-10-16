Friday October 16, 2020
Planning granted for mixed-use tower at Port of Cork

The development will include a hotel, retail units and a maritime culture attraction

16th October, 2020
2
The scheme is set to become a city landmark and will include a hotel, shops and a maritime culture and heritage attraction

Cork City Council has granted the Tower Holdings Group planning permission for the proposed mixed-use development at the old Port of Cork site on the Custom House Quay.

The scheme is set to become a city landmark and will include a hotel, a retail offering and a substantial maritime culture and heritage attraction.

The design was led by the London office of Gensler, the multi-award-winning global architectural practice and one of the world’s leading tall...

