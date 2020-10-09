Friday October 9, 2020
Planners raise concerns over Point Village co-living switch

Dublin City Council tells owners of the student accommodation it is concerned the development ‘does not provide an acceptable standard of shared-living accommodation’

Killian Woods

Business reporter

@killianwoods
9th October, 2020
The DWS Group applied for permission to let 599 beds in its Point Village scheme near the 3Arena on the residential market

Dublin City Council has pushed back against a student accommodation operator’s move to convert a large development into a co-living scheme.

The DWS Group, a fund that controls €745 billion in assets, applied for permission to let 599 beds in its Point Village scheme near the 3Arena on the residential market.

The entire Point Village complex was developed to be used as student accommodation. It contains 966 bed-spaces and is operated by Host, an...

