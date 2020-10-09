Planners raise concerns over Point Village co-living switch

Dublin City Council has pushed back against a student accommodation operator’s move to convert a large development into a co-living scheme.
The DWS Group, a fund that controls €745 billion in assets, applied for permission to let 599 beds in its Point Village scheme near the 3Arena on the residential market.
The entire Point Village complex was developed to be used as student accommodation. It contains 966 bed-spaces and is operated by Host, an...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team