Subscribe Today
Log In

Commercial

Plan for 78-room hotel in Rathmines gets green light

Dublin City Council has approved proposal by hoteliers Ray Byrne and Eoin Doyle for four-storey building with co-working space and cafe

Eva Short
18th March, 2021
Plan for 78-room hotel in Rathmines gets green light
The planned appearance of the hotel at Wynnefield Road, Rathmines

Dublin City Council has approved plans for a four-storey, 78-room hotel in the centre of Rathmines.

The development will involve demolishing the existing buildings at 10 Wynnefield Road, which were formerly coach houses, save for two arched gables on the streetfront.

Rathmines Hospitality Limited, a company set up by boutique hoteliers Ray Byrne and Eoin Doyle in February 2020, plans to build the hotel with co-working spaces and an associated café on the ground floor.

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Dame Lane, Dublin

57-bed hotel planned for Eir-owned Dublin building

Commercial Donal MacNamee 1 day ago
Marlet’s 307-apartment development at Green Acres Grange will rise to eight storeys overlooking Airfield Farm

Dundrum looks to future with host of multi-storey apartment developments in pipeline

Commercial Donal Buckley 4 days ago
No 3 Captain‘s Terrace in the Scilly area of Kinsale in Co Cork has an advised minimum value of €400,000

Caherdaniel and Kinsale feature in Youbid’s latest online auction

Commercial Tina-Marie O'Neill 4 days ago
A new development site that includes the former Itsa... bagel outlet on Fitzwilliam Lane next to the Merrion Hotel and Government Buildings in Dublin city centre is for sale

City-centre development site has permission for two mews houses

Commercial Tina-Marie O'Neill 4 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1