Plan for 78-room hotel in Rathmines gets green light

Dublin City Council has approved plans for a four-storey, 78-room hotel in the centre of Rathmines.

The development will involve demolishing the existing buildings at 10 Wynnefield Road, which were formerly coach houses, save for two arched gables on the streetfront.

Rathmines Hospitality Limited, a company set up by boutique hoteliers Ray Byrne and Eoin Doyle in February 2020, plans to build the hotel with co-working spaces and an associated café on the ground floor.