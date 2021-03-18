Plan for 78-room hotel in Rathmines gets green light
Dublin City Council has approved proposal by hoteliers Ray Byrne and Eoin Doyle for four-storey building with co-working space and cafe
Dublin City Council has approved plans for a four-storey, 78-room hotel in the centre of Rathmines.
The development will involve demolishing the existing buildings at 10 Wynnefield Road, which were formerly coach houses, save for two arched gables on the streetfront.
Rathmines Hospitality Limited, a company set up by boutique hoteliers Ray Byrne and Eoin Doyle in February 2020, plans to build the hotel with co-working spaces and an associated café on the ground floor.
57-bed hotel planned for Eir-owned Dublin building
Ray Byrne and Eoin Doyle hope to open a hotel and bar in the Helys Building by December
Dundrum looks to future with host of multi-storey apartment developments in pipeline
The south Dublin enclave is local council’s second major town centre and projected to see a 44 per cent spike in population within two decades
Caherdaniel and Kinsale feature in Youbid’s latest online auction
A family bungalow near the scenic Ring of Kerry spot and a waterfront property in the Cork village will go on sale on March 25
City-centre development site has permission for two mews houses
Former itsa... bagel outlet sits next to Merrion Hotel and is within a few minutes’ walk of three city parks, among other amenities