Phibsborough shopping centre developers agree revised plans

The process of redeveloping Phibsborough shopping centre in Dublin 7 looks set to resume as MM Capital last week submitted an amendment to its planning application for the project designed to bring new life into the busy Dublin area.

The process had hit a logjam after Tesco, which owns the anchor supermarket in the centre, objected on the grounds that the development would interfere with deliveries to its store.

Nevertheless, Bord Pleanála granted permission in 2018...