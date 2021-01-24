Period-style home in Leixlip sells for over €825,000
Hillford House measures 312 square metres and is set on an acre of mature and private grounds
Coonan Property recently sold Hillford House by private treaty for a sum in excess of its asking price of €825,000.
The property, a period-style residence measuring 312 square metres set over three levels, is situated on mature and private grounds of about one acre. According to agent Will Coonan, the property represented an excellent opportunity for development and/or renovation.
The thriving town of Leixlip borders Co Dublin and sits on the River Liffey, whence it...
