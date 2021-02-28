Pembroke property offers plenty of potential for €1.35m

Colliers Ireland has brought 12 Pembroke Road in Dublin 4 to market, for which it is guiding €1.35 million. The property is being sold with the benefit of vacant possession.

No 12 comprises a three storey over garden level mid-terraced Victorian building of about 212 square metres, net internal area (290.5 square metres gross internal area).

The property offers generous floor to ceiling heights and sash windows to the front and rear, while retaining many original features such as decorative...