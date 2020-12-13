Parkgate Street site fetches €800k in IAM Sold online auction

IAM Sold Property Auctions, which runs the Leinster, Munster, Connacht and Northern Ireland property auctions, held its penultimate online auction of the year on December 3.

The highest-value lot was a development site at 41 Parkgate Street in Dublin 8, which was offered in partnership with Kelly Bradshaw Dalton, based in Drumcondra in Dublin 9.

The property offered an opportunity for developers to purchase a site with full planning permission for a five-storey-over-double-basement apartment building. Once completed, the building...