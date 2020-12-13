Parkgate Street site fetches €800k in IAM Sold online auction
The land in Dublin 8 has planning permission for a five-storey apartment building
IAM Sold Property Auctions, which runs the Leinster, Munster, Connacht and Northern Ireland property auctions, held its penultimate online auction of the year on December 3.
The highest-value lot was a development site at 41 Parkgate Street in Dublin 8, which was offered in partnership with Kelly Bradshaw Dalton, based in Drumcondra in Dublin 9.
The property offered an opportunity for developers to purchase a site with full planning permission for a five-storey-over-double-basement apartment building. Once completed, the building...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Clerys site owners release sneak peek of redevelopment plans
Mixed development will have retail and office space as well as a 1,670-square-metre rooftop with restaurants, a bar and events venue
In Dublin 8, where there’s a Wills, there’s a way
A long-awaited new development at the former Player Wills cigarette factory on Dublin’s South Circular Road is being fast-tracked to An Bord Pleanála
More than 100 properties raise in excess of €20m at BidX1 auction
A Ballsbridge apartment building was the top seller, going for €1,449,000 or €349,000 over its €1.1 million guide price
Phibsborough shopping centre developers agree revised plans
The redevelopment in Dublin 7 will include co-living units, a gym, public plaza and new cladding on the existing building