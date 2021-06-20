Park West Applegreen HQ on market for €3.5m

QRE Real Estate Advisers is handling the sale of Block 17 in the Park West Business Campus in Dublin 12, for which it is seeking €3.5 million.

The building is let in its entirety to Petrogas Group trading as Applegreen and serves as the global headquarters for the publicly listed Irish service station operator.

Applegreen occupies Block 17 on the basis of a 20-year and one-month lease from August 2007 at an annual rent of €352,540, with...