Park Place and FedEx set up camp at Blarney Business Park

The move at the 70-acre campus north of Cork city has been confirmed by JCD Group, owners of the site

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
23rd January, 2022
Blarney Business Park, the 70-acre campus located just north of Cork city on the Cork/Limerick N20

JCD Group has confirmed Park Place Technologies and FedEx as the two latest companies to establish operations at Blarney Business Park, the 70-acre campus located just north of Cork city on the Cork/Limerick N20.

Park Place Technologies, a US multinational company, headquartered in Cleveland Ohio, moved into its new custom-built 2,323 square metre building in September 2021. The company provides products and support services to their client’s critical IT infrastructure, specifically data centres.

Park...

