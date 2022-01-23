Park Place and FedEx set up camp at Blarney Business Park

JCD Group has confirmed Park Place Technologies and FedEx as the two latest companies to establish operations at Blarney Business Park, the 70-acre campus located just north of Cork city on the Cork/Limerick N20.

Park Place Technologies, a US multinational company, headquartered in Cleveland Ohio, moved into its new custom-built 2,323 square metre building in September 2021. The company provides products and support services to their client’s critical IT infrastructure, specifically data centres.

Park...