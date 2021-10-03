Panic at the disco: can Ireland’s night-time economy be saved?
New laws to cut crippling licensing costs could ease pressure on venues, but it may not save nightclubs from falling out of fashion
Just when prolonged pandemic closures were threatening the future of the last remaining 14 nightclubs between O’Connell Street and Portobello in Dublin city centre, the government’s night-time economy task force has brought renewed hope for them and the 26 late-night bars in the area.
The threat to nightclubs has mounted from the onerous costs and administration which late-night hostelries incur in order to stay open until 2.30am.
Minister of state Hildegarde Naughton responded...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Strong interest expected in €7.5m Naas Road site
Gowan House has been launched in the same week that the government announced plans to create a new City Edge suburb in the area
Drumcondra students’ residence site goes on sale for €3.85m
The half-acre site near several college campuses has full planning for a 114-bed development
Eco-apartment scheme in Titanic Quarter is game-changer for Belfast
Huge public interest has accompanied the consultation on the highly desirable development on a landmark site
Bartragh Island in Co Mayo sells for more than €1.1 million
The new owner is believed to be planning to restore a derelict Georgian house on the island as well as creating an environmentally sustainable farming enterprise