Panic at the disco: can Ireland’s night-time economy be saved?

Just when prolonged pandemic closures were threatening the future of the last remaining 14 nightclubs between O’Connell Street and Portobello in Dublin city centre, the government’s night-time economy task force has brought renewed hope for them and the 26 late-night bars in the area.

The threat to nightclubs has mounted from the onerous costs and administration which late-night hostelries incur in order to stay open until 2.30am.

Minister of state Hildegarde Naughton responded...