Pair of pubs for sale in Dublin and Offaly

Mixed-use investors looking for a high-profile pub to add to their portfolio might be interested in two public houses – one in the capital, the other rural – currently for sale through commercial property consultants Bagnall Doyle MacMahon (BDM) in Dublin.

The first premises the agent has been instructed to offer for sale by private treaty is the well-known Hill 16 pub together with six overhead apartments at 28/30 Middle Gardiner Street in Dublin 1,...