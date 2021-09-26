Pair of modern suburban offices for sale in Sandyford

Quinn Agnew has launched two suburban modern offices in Sandyford in south Co Dublin for sale by private treaty, seeking offers in excess of €5.65 million for the two blocks.

Elm House and Oak House are detached units situated within Leopardstown Office Park, accessed off Burton Hall Road within the heart of Sandyford Business District. They form part of a managed business park which consists of four blocks, comprising own-door and multi-occupied offices.

Elm and...