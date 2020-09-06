Pair of buildings on Harrington Street in D8 for €2.7m

Colliers International has brought the adjoining 2 and 3 Harrington Street in Dublin 8 to the market in a single lot, for which the agent is guiding €2.7 million.
The property offers an investor an opportunity to acquire a residential investment in one of Dublin’s most sought-after locations for city centre dwellers.
The lot comprises two pre-1963, three-storey-over-basement, mid-terraced buildings. Inside, the two properties collectively feature 26 individual units, with 25 units under occupation.
