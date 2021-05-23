Out of the frying pan and into the fire for commercial tenants?

The past 15 months have seen unprecedented global turmoil, including in the area of commercial property. Sectors including retail, hospitality and offices have endured mandatory closures for lengthy periods in order to comply with the government’s measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Now, as the reopening of the economy gathers pace, landlords and tenants are assessing the fallout regarding rent and service charge arrears which have arisen.

Landlords want to be paid rent...