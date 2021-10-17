Subscribe Today
Log In

Commercial

Optimistic but careful budget will help us move toward recovery

From supports for tourism to sustainability initiatives, this year’s budget offers plenty to be optimistic about – with a few caveats, says John Moran of JLL

John Moran
17th October, 2021
Optimistic but careful budget will help us move toward recovery
The Housing for All initiative begins with €6 billion of funding. Picture: Ezra Bailey

In a reversal to last year’s budget, this year’s budgetary package was announced with a backdrop of optimism as the country is uplifted with high vaccination rates along with the recent gradual easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

As with most industries throughout these unprecedented times, the real estate sector has been impacted by the uncertainty that has shrouded the global economy. After Tuesday’s budget announcement, the sector received little direct intervention from...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Light on the horizon: third-quarter figures have shown a notable recovery under way in the European real estate investment market

Nordics, Britain and Spain lead way in investment market upturn

Commercial Tina-Marie O'Neill 6 hours ago
CGI of 60 Dawson Street and Grafton Place in Dublin city centre

City centre development to embody next-generation spirit of Dublin

Commercial Tina-Marie O'Neill 6 hours ago
Ryan’s Café Bar at 19 Store Street, directly opposite Store Street Garda Station and adjacent to Busaras bus terminus is guiding in excess of €1.9 million

Ryan’s of Store Street for sale for €1.9m

Commercial Tina-Marie O'Neill 6 hours ago

Knight Frank appointment

Commercial Tina-Marie O'Neill 6 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1