Sunday October 25, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Opportunity knocks twice on St Stephen’s Green

Four-storey property at Nos 90/91 adjoins another on the green which is also on the market creating a unique chance to develop both in tandem

25th October, 2020
Nos 90/91 St Stephen’s Green are being brought to the market through agent BNP Paribas Real Estate, guiding in excess of €27 million

The regeneration of St Stephen’s Green could take a significant step forward with nos 90/91 St Stephen’s Green being brought to the market through agent BNP Paribas Real Estate, guiding in excess of €27 million.

The property, located on the south side of the green, is less than 400 metres from Grafton Street and adjoins nos 92/93 St Stephen’s Green, which is currently on the market for sale with Savills Ireland.

Nos...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Greenman Investments appoints its first chief information officer

Catherine Choo moves to the position after being the Dublin-based firm’s head of marketing for almost a decade

Tina-Marie O'Neill | 4 hours ago

Magnificent seven: new developments to regenerate Dublin 8

New hotels, student accommodation, tourist attractions and progress on the National Children’s Hospital are helping to make the area a hotspot for Hines, Ballymore and Marlet, among others

Donal Buckley | 4 hours ago

Year-to-date occupancy for Dublin hotels at end of September only 34%

JLL remains confident that the capital’s popularity as a tourist destination means the long-term outlook for Irish hotels is still bright

Jack Fox | 4 hours ago