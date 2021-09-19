Opportunity knocks on Youbid for developers in south-west

A four-storey apartment building in the heart of Waterford city and a 9.5-acre development site in rural Co Cork are up for auction later this month.

No 5 Mary Street in Waterford houses four separate one-bedroom flats and is on the market with an advised minimum value (AMV) of €165,000 in Youbid.ie’s latest online auction, which will be held on Thursday, September 30.

The building is located within a two-minute walk from the Edmund...