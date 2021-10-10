Subscribe Today
Open House Festival welcomes all-comers next weekend

The event offers the opportunity to take a look around some of Dublin’s most notable buildings

Donal Buckley
10th October, 2021
The US embassy in Ballsbridge is one of the most highly guarded buildings in Dublin. It forms part of the Open House Dublin Festival which takes place next weekend

Opportunities to see some of Dublin’s best-loved buildings as well as some interesting makeovers of its older houses are being offered by the Open House Dublin Festival which will take place from Friday to Sunday next, October 15-17. Organised by Irish Architecture Foundation, all events are free, but many require advance booking.

One of the highlights of this year’s programme is the Big Debate, titled Living for the City, with speakers including Andrea...

