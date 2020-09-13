Only way is up for Goodbody Dublin office expansion plan

A&L Goodbody, the law firm, is planning to significantly expand its offices on Dublin’s quays in a move that could create space for hundreds of additional staff.

The law firm has offices in Dublin and Belfast, with other branches in London, New York, San Francisco and Palo Alto. Its Dublin office is based on North Wall Quay, near the capital’s financial district, and the six-storey building spans more than 12,000 square...