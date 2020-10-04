Sunday October 4, 2020
Online bidding frenzy sees house sold for over twice its reserve

A Donegal bungalow was the star of last week’s Youbid.ie auction, which saw 80 per cent of lots sold at an average of 20 per cent above reserve prices

4th October, 2020
Six three-bedroom duplex apartments at Mills Falls in Newcastle West, Co Limerick, sold in one lot for €423,000, almost one and a half times their reserve price

A four-bedroom detached bungalow near the scenic Donegal coastline has sold for almost two and a half times its reserve price, following 135 bids in a national online auction hosted by Youbid.ie last week.

The house at 3 The Dunes in Dunfanaghy had a reserve price of €95,000, but after a bidding war involving 12 people over three hours, it sold for €231,000.

The detached 212.3 square metre, four-bedroom property is...

