Online bidding frenzy sees house sold for over twice its reserve

A four-bedroom detached bungalow near the scenic Donegal coastline has sold for almost two and a half times its reserve price, following 135 bids in a national online auction hosted by Youbid.ie last week.

The house at 3 The Dunes in Dunfanaghy had a reserve price of €95,000, but after a bidding war involving 12 people over three hours, it sold for €231,000.

The detached 212.3 square metre, four-bedroom property is...