Sunday May 31, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Online auction platform sells 80% of properties at 10% over reserve

Youbid.ie’s first monthly national auction deemed a success after 11 of 13 lots sold for €1.2m

31st May, 2020
24 Steamboat Quay, Dock Road, Limerick, which sold for €77,500 at the first Youbid first monthly live-streamed auction

New auction platform Youbid.ie had a resounding success with the first of its monthly online national auction events in which 80 per cent of property lots sold at an average of 10 per cent over reserve.

Of the 13 properties in the online auction, 11 sold for a total of €1.2 million and an offer is still under consideration on one of the remaining two.

A site and a house at Collooney, Co Sligo sold for €163,000, some...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

The long and the short of it: the return of the short-term lease

Since 2019 there has been an increase in the supply of sub-lease space – and this looks likely to continue

Fionnuala O'Buachalla | 10 hours ago

Practise ‘Safe Six’, a new office ecosystem

Workplace readiness to accommodate social distancing is already front of mind for companies as the economy gradually reopens

Louise Dwyer | 10 hours ago

Maynooth site sells for 80 per cent above guide price

A small 0.3 acre in-fill site on the Old Greenfield/Straffan Road in Maynooth sold for €270,000 to a local developer

Tina-Marie O'Neill | 10 hours ago