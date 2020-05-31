Online auction platform sells 80% of properties at 10% over reserve

New auction platform Youbid.ie had a resounding success with the first of its monthly online national auction events in which 80 per cent of property lots sold at an average of 10 per cent over reserve.

Of the 13 properties in the online auction, 11 sold for a total of €1.2 million and an offer is still under consideration on one of the remaining two.

A site and a house at Collooney, Co Sligo sold for €163,000, some...