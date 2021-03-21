Subscribe Today
One-acre, ‘shovel-ready’ residential site in Maynooth on market

Site at Rail Park has full planning permission for eight semi-detached houses and one large detached house

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
21st March, 2021
An aerial shot of the site at Rail Park in Maynooth, Co Kildare

Residential developers take note: Sherry FitzGerald Brady O’Flaherty has just brought to market a one-acre (0.4277 hectare), “shovel-ready” residential development site at Rail Park in Maynooth town, with full planning permission for nine houses.

The planning includes eight semi-detached houses and one large detached house. The agent is selling the site in an online auction via the Offr platform this Friday, March 26.

“This ready-to-go residential development site in north Kildare combines an...

