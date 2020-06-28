Office suite at Grand Canal Dock on sale for €1.95m

QRE Real Estate Advisers has brought a city centre office suite with vacant possession to the market with a guide price of €1.95 million.

The agent anticipates the self-contained suite will appeal to occupiers/tenants who want to control their own working environment in light of the impact of Covid-19 on the workplace.

Unit 2 Harmony Court on Harmony Row in Dublin 2 comprises a ground floor self-contained office suite in a six-storey over-basement level...