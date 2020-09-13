Office sector has been built to withstand economic headwinds

The news last Monday that Google was pulling out of a deal to rent the Sorting Office in Dublin 2 has led to speculation that this is the tipping point signalling hard times ahead for the Dublin office market. We are now also officially in recession, so it would be easy to talk a negative bear out of its cave this week.
With requirements placed on hold and very few major lettings since the onset of...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team