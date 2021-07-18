Subscribe Today
Office market take-up reaches 15,700 square metres in Q2

Rents in the office sector are holding firm at €608.90 per square metre, as occupier preference for new or best available space provides a price floor

Joan Henry
18th July, 2021
The Dublin office market is showing signs of recovery after lockdown

This year is set to be 12 months of remarkable recovery for Ireland and other economies, as pent-up demand across all sectors is activated. This will boost office market activity, particularly as companies determine their evolving office requirements.

Take-up in Q2 reached 15,700 square metres, which while low compared with quarterly take-up achieved pre Covid-19, is a relatively strong performance given the extended lockdown.

The level of space reserved is always a leading indicator of overall activity...

