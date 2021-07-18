Office market take-up reaches 15,700 square metres in Q2

This year is set to be 12 months of remarkable recovery for Ireland and other economies, as pent-up demand across all sectors is activated. This will boost office market activity, particularly as companies determine their evolving office requirements.

Take-up in Q2 reached 15,700 square metres, which while low compared with quarterly take-up achieved pre Covid-19, is a relatively strong performance given the extended lockdown.

The level of space reserved is always a leading indicator of overall activity...