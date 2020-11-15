Office investment north of Cork city centre via Lisney

New to the market with Lisney is an attractive office investment let to a single tenant, producing a current rent of €80,000 per annum exclusive.

The property comprises a modern third-generation office suite on the second floor of the Atrium Building forming part of Blackpool Retail and Business Park. It is situated just off the N20 and is about 2.5km north of Cork city centre.

Blackpool is one of Cork’s oldest inner-city suburbs, and is...