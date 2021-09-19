Office investment in sought-after Park West Business Park for €3m

Colliers Ireland has been instructed to sell Block 7 at Park West Business Park in Cherry Orchard in Dublin 12, with a guide price of €3 million.

Block 7 is a standalone office building located in the heart of Park West Business Campus which produces €270,500 per annum with a weighted average unexpired lease term, or Wault, of 2.6 years to break and five years to expiry.

Block 7 provides about 2,256 square metres of flexible office accommodation over...